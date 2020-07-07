Black Jack Saddle Club Plans Show
Second point show of the year for the Black Jack Saddle Club has been announced by Albert De La Garza, president.
After having been canceled earlier the show is scheduled Saturday morning, July 11, in Manhattan’s Cico Park at 9 o’clock.
While all Black Jack Saddle Club shows are open to the public, club members’ points are tabulated for yearend awards.
Performance and speed events are planned with competition divided into age groups. Rosettes are to be presented to the top six riders in each class.
Highpoint awards will be given in both performance and speed divisions of each age category.
Advance entries are not essential, but have been requested with lower fees.
“BlackJack Saddle Club is dedicated to our members,” De La Garza said. “We strive to make each activity a pleasant and safe environment for all participants.”
Additional scheduled point shows include August 22, September 20, and October 24, all tentatively in Cico Park at 9 o’clock. Logistics are also being worked on for one more show this year, according to De La Garza.
Further information about activities of the Black Jack Saddle Club is available at www.blackjacksaddleclub.com, on Facebook, and email blackjacksaddleclub@hotmail.com.