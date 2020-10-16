BlackJack Saddle Club Show October 17
The BlackJack Saddle Club’s final point show of the year is Saturday, Oct. 17th, announced Albert De La Garza, president.
In Cico Park at Manhattan, show starting time is 9 o’clock. Advance entries are being taken online for improved efficiency with details available on Facebook
While all BlackJack Saddle Club shows are open to the public, club members’ points are tabulated for yearend awards.
Performance and speed events are planned with competition divided into age groups. Rosettes are to be presented to the top six riders in each class.
Highpoint awards will be given in both performance and speed divisions of each age category.
“BlackJack Saddle Club is dedicated to our members,” De La Garza said. “We strive to make each activity a pleasant and safe environment for all participants.”
Further information about activities of the BlackJack Saddle Club is available at www.blackjacksaddleclub.com, on Facebook, and email [email protected]