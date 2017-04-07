Blood drive to honor memory of Topeka boy

The loss of a two-year-old boy who had spent most of his life battling Leukemia sent an emotional shockwave throughout the Topeka community.

The tragic story of Blake Cazier touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, who rallied together to raise money and moral support for the boy and his family.

A month after his passing, the spirit of Team Blake carries on.

Melanie Gordon, a close friend of Blake’s family, has organized a community blood drive to help other children suffering Leukemia and similar illnesses.

Gordon says many people may not realize how vital blood donations are for patients whose treatment requires them to undergo regular blood transfusions.

“If there was nobody donating blood, kids would die,” Gordon said. “Every single donation can save a child’s life. It can save the lives of anyone suffering from these diseases. There are so many people out there who need blood. There is such an urgency ”

Gordon says that Blake often required two blood transfusions per day during his treatment for Acute Monoblastic Leukemia.

Gordon, who became a regular blood donor after her godson was diagnosed with Leukemia, says she was inspired to organize a blood drive in Blake’s name after seeing the outpouring of support from the community during his final weeks.

Businesses and organizations across Topeka held “Team Blake” fundraisers to help the Cazier family with medical and personal expenses that came from multiple hospital stays and trips to out-of-state treatment centers.

When Blake passed on March 7, Gordon wanted to see that same communal support benefit others fighting similar battles.

“There are still a lot of different events going on for Team Blake,” Gordon said. “I think this one is a little different. The others are meant to raise money to help the family cover medical bills and recover lost wages. For this one, you just have to donate blood. Where some people may not have been able to help before, now you can.”

To organize the drive, Gordon reached out to Topeka’s Community Blood Center, who she credits for doing much of the legwork, and her employers at Keller Williams Legacy Partners, Inc. The company has sponsored blood drives before and was quick to offer a location for this weekend’s event.

According to the Community Blood Center, donors must be at least 18 years old (parental consent required for 16 and 17 year-olds), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in generally good health.

Gordon adds that anyone who drinks alcohol the night before should be sure to hydrate before donating. She also dispels the misconception that people who have recently been tattooed or pierced can’t give blood.

“As long as it was done in a licensed facility, it’s still OK to donate,” Gordon says. “Even on the same day.”

Pregnant woman, those with low-iron levels, current or former IV drug users and anyone who has recently visited areas with high rates of malaria are not allowed to donate.

Gordon expects a big turnout for the blood drive and asks people to schedule their appointment ahead of time. Pre-register at SaveALifeNow.org, using the promocode TEAMBLAKE.

Walk-ins are welcome as well.

The Memorial Blood Drive for Blake will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 in the parking lot of Keller Williams Legacy Partners, 2641 SW Wanamaker Rd.

The Community Blood Center will take donations in Blake’s name throughout the year.

Gordon says this will be the first of many Team Blake blood drives, adding the boy’s family sees these events as a way to keep his memory alive, while helping other children suffering from blood cancer.

“We want to carry his legacy on,” Gordon says. “And I hope we can do that with this blood drive.”