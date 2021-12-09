Blood Emergency Declared

The Community Blood Center has pronounced a blood emergency due to the upcoming holiday season and continued fears surrounding COVID-19 variant.
Currently, the region’s blood supply stands at a one to two day inventory, well below the ideal inventory of seven days.
Blood centers across the country have been suffering from shortages throughout the past 19 months of the pandemic.
Each new COVID-19 variant comes with more appointment and blood drive cancellations, creating extra volatility to the blood supply.
With so many people working from home, many organizations aren’t able to host successful blood drives as they did pre-pandemic.
Besides pandemic worries, blood donations are down because of a significant decrease in first time donors, donor confusion over eligibility around vaccination status, and donor fatigue from constant urgent messages.
People can donate blood regardless of vaccination status.
Donors can schedule appointments by visiting SaveALifeNow.org or RedCrossBlood.org