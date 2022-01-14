Blood Shortage Worsens

The American Red Cross says it’s facing a blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Low blood supply levels are forcing doctors to make decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait.
Blood and platelet donations are needed to help prevent further delays in medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead.
Recently, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals.
At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.
The Red Cross continues to confront a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood.
Over the next month, about 70% of donation appointments remain unfilled in Kansas.
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.