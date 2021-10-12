Blood Supplies Still Running Low

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O – to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible.
Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Autumn is typically when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood to those undergoing treatment.
In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.