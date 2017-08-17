WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


86°F
Clear
Feels Like 86°
Winds WSW 6 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear88°
63°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy91°
65°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear91°
73°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy90°
75°

Blood tests given to those who refuse breathalyzer test on “No Refusal Weekend”

by on August 17, 2017 at 5:40 PM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Kansas Department of Transportation will be holding a “No Refusal Weekend” from August 19-20, in which drivers who are pulled over and refuse to take a breathalyzer test will be subject to blood testing.

“No Refusal was designed to give an additional tool to law enforcement for those suspected of driving under the influence that refuse the test,” said Chris Bortz, Traffic Safety Program Manager for KDOT.

Law enforcement officials will be working with prosecutors and judges to obtain warrants for blood tests.

“Once law enforcement has gone through their field testing and determined that the person is driving under the influence, and they refuse, they’ll contact a prosecutor who will then contact a judge and they’ll actually get a search warrant, “ said Bortz.  “Then they’ll take them to a facility to get the blood drawn.”

The “No Refusal Weekend” is part of the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign, which will be running through September 3rd

 