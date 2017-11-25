Blue’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Ichabods to Win

The Washburn Ichabods went toe to toe with No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri but fell 86-78 on Tuesday night in Municipal Auditorium.

Washburn trailed 42-39 at the half after each team shot hit more than half of their shots as Washburn was 15 of 27 from the field and the Bearcats (4-0) were 14 of 26 from the field overall.

After the Bearcats led by five with 15:29 to go on one of their 14 3-pointers in the game, Washburn scored the next six to go up one at 52-51 with 12:04 remaining.

Washburn built the lead up to four with 7:44 to play on Javion Blake ‘s 3-pointer, but Northwest scored 13 of the next 17 points over the next 2:27 with the reigning national player of the year in Justin Pitts scored seven points building a five point lead with 5:17 to go.

Washburn cut the lead to four with 3:14 to play, but did not get any closer in the non-conference loss to the Bearcats.

Tyler Geiman and Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 15 points and Skeens recorded his 27th career double double and second straight with 15 points and 10 boards. David Salach scored 11 and Isaac Clark scored 10.

Pitts led Northwest with 22 points and Chris-Ebou Ndow had 19.

Washburn held a 29 to 23 advantage on the glass holding the Bearcats to two offensive rebounds. The Ichabods finished 30 of 57 from the field for a 53 percent average while Northwest finished 26 of 46 for 57 percent from the field.