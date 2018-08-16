WIBW News Now!

Board member of Overland Park lacrosse team offered to be a “sex coach” for female player; pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

August 16, 2018

A board member of a Kansas City-area lacrosse team who offered to be a “sex coach” for a female player has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct.

Platte County prosecutors say 61-year-old James McEnerney of Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.

McEnerney was an on-site coordinator and board member for the lacrosse club.  He sent sexually suggestive comments to a 17-year-old female player on the team. He pleaded guilty July 24th.

Prosecutors Eric Zahnd says McEnerney told the girl he would pay for her to play college lacrosse.  She rejected several advances from him.

McEnerney faces a maximum of 15 days in the jail.  No sentencing date has been set.

Zahnd said he is asking state lawmakers to pass legislation to impose harsher penalties for such crimes.

