Board of Regents Sets Tuition Costs

Jun 22, 2020 @ 6:00am

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved tuition rates for each of the six state universities in Kansas for the upcoming academic year.

Kansas State University and the University of Kansas held tuition flat for resident and non-resident undergraduate and graduate students.

At Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Pittsburg State University, and Wichita State University, resident undergraduate tuition increases range from $62 to $75 a semester.

In 2019, all state universities held tuition flat thanks in part to a $34 million increase in state funding, in combination with efforts by institutions to find efficiencies.

In 2020, the Board requested $50 million in additional funding for state universities and received $11.9 million, which will be rescinded via a budget allotment later this month, as part of a $26.3 million funding swap of federal CARES Act funding applied to the state universities.

