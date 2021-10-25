Board of Regents: Universities With Fed Contracts Must Vaccinate

A very large group of people have been determined to be among those who are required by federal mandate to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The three largest public universities in Kansas will require all employees to be vaccinated by December 8th to comply with the directive from President Joe Biden.
Officials with Kansas State University, the University of Kansas, and Wichita State have all announced that the schools must comply with Biden’s directive ordering vaccinations for federal contractors.
The Board of Regents determined the federal mandate applies to research institutions that administer federal contracts.
Emporia State University and Fort Hays State University are not required to follow the mandate because they do not have federal contracts.
The requirement will be a condition of employment at a university.