Board of Regents Wants to Synchronize Spring Breaks
The Kansas Board of Regents wants to align spring break at the six public universities as part of a broader plan to coordinate the break with the state’s public education system.
The Reflector reports that the state Board of Regents and the Kansas Board of Education are plowing ahead with a campaign to establish a uniform spring break throughout the Kansas education system starting in 2022.
The Board of Regents has voted unanimously to direct universities to comply, but community colleges and technical colleges in the higher education system are controlled by locally elected boards with jurisdiction over calendar issues.
The Board of Regents “strongly encouraged” leaders of the 19 community colleges and six technical colleges to embrace the reform.
The state Board of Education last week voted to recommend – not mandate – the standard spring break dates affirmed by the Board of Regents.