Bob Dole endorses Jeff Colyer for Governor

Senator Bob Dole today endorsed Dr. Jeff Colyer as the Republican candidate for Governor in his home state of Kansas.

“I’m voting for Dr. Jeff Colyer for Governor. Jeff is the best candidate to win the primary and the best candidate to win in the fall,” said Senator Dole.

Governor Colyer thanked Senator Dole for the very meaningful endorsement from such a well-respected Kansan and long-time mentor.

“Senator Dole’s endorsement is a great honor for me,” said Governor Colyer, “Bob Dole gets things done. He knows how important it is to elect a Republican as Governor, and I’m grateful for his support.”

Governor Colyer has earned multiple endorsements over the past few weeks including Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Kansans for Life, the Kansas Farm Bureau, the Kansas Livestock Association, the Kansas State Troopers Association, the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce PAC, the Mayor of Wichita, County Commissioner David Dennis, and Kansas Senator Jeff Longbine.

The Republican primary for Governor will be held on August 7.