Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday

Kansas’ favorite son, Senator Bob Dole received the Congressional Gold Medal in a Wednesday ceremony in Washington D.C. Many of his former colleagues in Congress spoke highly of Dole, and the 94-year-old acknowledged those remarks.

“I want to thank all those who said such kind words about me,” said Dole. “They’re probably not true, but they were nice.”

Senator Dole also thanked Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan for his support.

“Mr. Speaker, I am extremely honored to accept this great honor,” said Dole. “I thank you for presenting it to me.”

Senator Dole acknowledged the work of his colleagues in Congress.

“Without them,” Dole said, “nothing would have been accomplished.”

Dole also thanked his staff.

“I have always said that you’re no better than your staff,” said Dole. “I thank them for all they’ve done for me over the years.”

President Donald Trump gave a fitting tribute to the Kansan.

“To the stars through difficulties, a beautiful motto of the truly great state of Kansas, and the perfect description for Senator Dole’s extraordinary life,” Trump said. “From his first year as a young Representative from Kansas, to his tenure as Majority Leader of the United States Senate, all the way to today, Bob Dole has never stopped fighting for those values. He fights for Kansas, for veterans, for the disabled and for all of his fellow Americans and he always has.”

Trump made personal remarks to close his speech.

“You are a friend,” Trump said. “You are a patriot, a hero, a leader, and today, you have become a recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal. It’s an honor to be with you, Bob. Thank you for your service.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor given by the United States Congress.

