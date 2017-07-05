Bodies of man, dog found at site of Wichita house fire

A man’s body has been found at the site of a house fire in Wichita.

KWCH-TV reports the fire happened about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crews responding to the scene were initially not sure whether the man who lived there was still inside.

Wichita Fire Chief Ron Blackwell says authorities have not identified the victim and they haven’t confirmed who owns the home.

Neighbors say a man in his 60’s lived in the home with a dog. Blackwell says the body of a large-breed dog was found in the home with the dead man.

Firefighters initially had to back out of the burning home because there was too much clutter inside for them to get around safely.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.