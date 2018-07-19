WIBW News Now!

Bodies of Wichita couple who disappeared have been found in grave in northwest Arkansas

by on July 19, 2018 at 11:54 AM (47 mins ago)

Authorities say the bodies of a couple who recently disappeared from a Kansas fairground have been found in a shallow grave in northwest Arkansas.

According to KWCH, police say the bodies of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter were found early Wednesday near Natural Dam in Crawford County. 

Van Buren, Arkansas, police took three people into custody after the bodies were found.  Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson says the victims were from Wichita.

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellow said the victims disappeared from the county fairgrounds west of Great Bend in the last few days.  They were believed to be vendors at the fair.

