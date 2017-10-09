Body found in central Topeka alley after gunshot victim arrives at local hospital

A body was found in a Central Topeka alley Monday afternoon shortly after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital.

Topeka Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson says around 1:30 p.m., a person walked in the emergency room what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was suffering from injuries thought to be non-life threatening.

A few minutes later, police received a call about an unresponsive person found in an alley in the 1500 block of SW Western.

Johnson could not immediately say whether there was any connection between the two victims.

According to a news release sent while WIBW News Now was on the scene at 15th and Western, the person found in the alley died at the hospital.

Lt. Coleen Stuart says that both were victims of a shooting that had occurred in the alley.

Investigators are looking for a red Fiat occupied by three black males in connection with the shooting.

Police have not released any addition information on the shooting.