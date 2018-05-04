Body found in car in farm pond confirmed to be Joan Rebar

The body found inside a vehicle submerged in a Jefferson County farm pond is confirmed to be that of Joan Rebar.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig told MSC Radio news positive identification follows an autopsy Friday. “It was done at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City,” Herrig said.

The vehicle, with the body inside, was recovered Wednesday evening after the farm pond, on property south of Meriden, was drained.

The top of the vehicle had been spotted Tuesday afternoon in the pond as the property owner was mowing.

Herrig Wednesday said it was decided that the pond should be drained in order to not affect any potential evidence.

Herrig said the overall investigation is continuing. “We still do not have cause of death,” he stated, adding that foul play has not been ruled out. “We’re not ruling out anything and we’re looking at all avenues. This is going to be a tough one.”

The discovery this week brings to a close a 2 ½ year search for Rebar, of Jackson County. The 70-year-old Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Reservation resident had spent the evening of September 25, 2015 in Jefferson County, at the Meriden VFW.

The investigation showed she left the establishment, alone, shortly before 2:00 the next morning. A friend reported Rebar missing five days later.

