Body found in Kansas River identified as 19-year-old Jacob Bouck of Wamego

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said in a news release the victim is 19-year-old Jacob Bouck, of Wamego.

According to Riat, Sheriff’s Office Detectives suspect foul play in Bouck’s death. He was last seen in the Wamego area in the early morning hours of Friday, December 21. Bouck’s body was recovered Christmas Eve.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information related to Bouck’s death is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.