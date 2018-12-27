Body found in Kansas River near Wamego Monday

Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was recovered Monday from the Kansas River.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Sheriff Greg Riat said emergency dispatch received a report about 10:15 Monday morning regarding a body in the river west of Wamego. Sheriff’s deputies, Wamego police and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism officers responded, assisted by Wamego firefighters and Pottawatomie County EMS personnel.

Riat said his office’s water rescue team launched from the Wamego boat ramp and found the body of a man near the north bank of the river, located about a mile west of Wamego.

The body was recovered with assistance from the Manhattan Fire Department’s water rescue team.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the man’s cause of death.

Riat said the man’s identity will be released once he is positively identified.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 457-3353.