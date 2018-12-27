WIBW News Now!

Body found in Kansas River on Monday, authorities deem death as suspicious

by on December 27, 2018 at 4:18 PM (2 hours ago)

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Kansas River as suspicious.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that dispatchers received a report around 10:15 a.m. Monday that the body was in the river west of Wamego.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said in a news release that multiple agencies responded.  A boat was launched and the body was recovered near the north bank of the river.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately release, and his cause of death hasn’t yet been determined

