Body found inside burning car near Clinton Lake

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning car near Clinton Lake.

According to a release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called around 12 p.m. Tuesday to Rockhaven Campground, 1046 E700 Road, on reports of a car fire.

Deputies arrived and found the vehicle on fire inside the campground area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

The release stated that no additional information will be released during this active death investigation.