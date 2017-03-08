WIBW News Now!

Body found inside burning car near Clinton Lake

by on March 8, 2017 at 11:27 AM (10 mins ago)

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning car near Clinton Lake.

According to a release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called around 12 p.m. Tuesday to Rockhaven Campground, 1046 E700 Road, on reports of a car fire.

Deputies arrived and found the vehicle on fire inside the campground area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

The release stated that no additional information will be released during this active death investigation.

