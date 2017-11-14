Body found at Junction City truck stop

Authorities are working to determine what caused the death of a man found at a truck stop in Junction City.

Police were called Saturday to the Sapp Brothers truck stop, located at the junction of I-70 and 77 Highway, on reports of an unresponsive man in the cab of a semi-truck.

Officers and EMS arrived and found 38-year-old Michael Menzies Jr, of Downs, Kansas in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to Topeka, where an autopsy was performed on Monday.

Police are awaiting toxicology results from that autopsy and do not suspect foul play in Menzies’ death.