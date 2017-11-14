WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Overcast
Feels Like 57°
Winds South 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain59°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear59°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
49°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
29°

Body found at Junction City truck stop

by on November 14, 2017 at 4:36 AM

Authorities are working to determine what caused the death of a man found at a truck stop in Junction City.

Police were called Saturday to the Sapp Brothers truck stop, located at the junction of I-70 and 77 Highway, on reports of an unresponsive man in the cab of a semi-truck.

Officers and EMS arrived and found 38-year-old Michael Menzies Jr, of Downs, Kansas in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to Topeka, where an autopsy was performed on Monday.

Police are awaiting toxicology results from that autopsy and do not suspect foul play in Menzies’ death.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle