Body found Saturday morning in Topeka; investigation continues

by on August 19, 2017 at 10:48 AM

Topeka Police are investigating the discovery of a young black man’s body near 15th and Topeka Boulevard.

“The deceased appears to have suffered injuries consistent with having been shot,” said Lt. John Sturgeon in a news release.  “The cause of death will later be determined after an autopsy. This investigation, while still early, indicates that the victim was injured in the 1400 block of SW Harrison and left that area on foot toward the location where he was found this morning.”

The victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Detectives are currently investigating and still gathering information surrounding what happened. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Topeka Police Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

 

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.