Body found in vacant Topeka lot

by on January 2, 2018 at 3:17 PM (6 hours ago)

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Topeka Police Department officers received a report of a possible deceased person in the basement area of a vacant lot in the 300 block of SW Watson.

Workers dropping off construction items at the lot saw what they believed to be a person in the basement area.

Officers located a white female approximately in her 50’s.  Positive identification has not been made and no identification will be made known until next of kin has been notified.  No foul play is suspected at this time.

 

 

 

 