WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


71°F
Clear
Feels Like 71°
Winds SSW 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear71°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear73°
50°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear76°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear77°
55°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy75°
61°

Body found in vehicle near Highway 24

by on October 16, 2017 at 9:39 AM (6 hours ago)

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle northwest of Topeka as a suicide.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 a.m. Monday to NW Menoken Road and US 24 Highway on a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found the man dead.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says investigators believe the man took his own life.

His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The vehicle was found at the bottom of the Menoken Road exit, which was shut down for at least two hours Monday morning.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle