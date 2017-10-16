Body found in vehicle near Highway 24

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle northwest of Topeka as a suicide.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 a.m. Monday to NW Menoken Road and US 24 Highway on a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found the man dead.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says investigators believe the man took his own life.

His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The vehicle was found at the bottom of the Menoken Road exit, which was shut down for at least two hours Monday morning.