Body of missing Leavenworth woman found in Missouri River

July 30, 2018 at 12:11 PM

Authorities say the body of a Leavenworth woman who was missing since early Friday has been recovered from the Missouri River.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says searchers found the body of Brittany Janae Fields Saturday in the river near Leavenworth.  He says the investigation will continue.  Kitchens provided no further information.

Fields’ personal belongings were found early Friday inside a car at a boat ramp parking lot and on the boat ramp dock.  Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Leavenworth police at 913-682-4411.

