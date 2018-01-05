Body of suspect in Hill City double homicide found

A suspect in a homicide in northwestern Kansas has been found dead.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 29-year-old Efren Mascarenas Jr. was found on Friday.

Authorities have been searching for Mascarenas since two people were found dead Thursday near Hill City.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office found the people dead after responding to a call of an unresponsive man in a rural part of the county.

Authorities have released no other information about the homicides, Mascarenas’ connection to the victims or details of how his body was found.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Mascarenas has three prior convictions for aggravated battery and another for interference with law enforcement. He was released from prison in February of 2017 and his post-release expired in August.