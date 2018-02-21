Bodycam bill advances in Kansas House

The Kansas House has initially approved a bill to release body camera footage under different timelines than previous law. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Blaine Finch explained the bill to his colleagues on the floor.

“There were a couple of officer involved shootings, one in Topeka and one in Wichita,” said Finch. “This bill was brought forward to attempt to address what happens with body camera footage, those are the cameras worn by officers, when a fatality occurs. The original bill as it was brought to the Judiciary Committee did quite a bit more than that. It concerned several pieces of the Open Records Act, when records which are deemed to be criminal investigation recrods can be shared or released to the public and defining active versus inactive investigations. What the Judiciary Committee amended and recommends to you today for passage is quite a bit smaller than that. It is the result of compromise between the Press and the Broadcasters Association and prosecutors and law enforcement on the other hand, to address one narrow issue that was raised in those tragic events. That specifically is this, current law says that a person who is the subject of a body or vehicle cam footage or audio should get to review that footage. If that person is deceased, that their heirs at law should be able to review that footage. This puts a deadline in place so that that review has to take place within 20 days of a request by the person involved or the person’s heirs at law and it clarifies who those heirs at law may be. It also, due to committee amendment, adds that they can have counsel

present. In this case, heir at law is fairly narrowly defined as the executor or administrator of the deceased, their spouse, if they have one, if no spouse, their children and if no children, then a parent of the deceased, along with their legal counsel can review that footage.”

This doesn’t finish all the problems with current statute, but it clears some of them up.

“The rest of the issues may well go to the Judicial Council for further study and review, as we attempt to come to grips with how to treat video and audio footage, which is, in many ways, different than most standard records that are maintained by governments. This is a good first step.”

The bill was advanced on a voice vote. Final action could come as soon as Thursday.