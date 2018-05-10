Bodycam bill part of transparency measures signed Thursday at Statehouse

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer signed three transparency measures and an executive order on Thursday afternoon at the Statehouse. A portion of one of the bills he signed had to do with new regulations on when body camera and audio files could be released.

“We are a government of the people, by the people and most importantly for the people,” said Governor Colyer. “The people need to know what is happening in government. That’s what the point of this is.”

Following controversial cases in Wichita, Topeka and in Barber County regarding the release of body camera footage, changes were made by the Legislature and Governor Colyer put his signature to them Thursday.

“With this new law, the list of people who can request the footage, it expands to include their spouses, close family, an adult child of a decedent, or if there are none, a parent of a decedent,” Colyer said. “This bill also adds a provision requiring the agency to allow listening and viewing within 20 days after the request is made. This is important for transparency and to give certainty to all that are involved.”

Though this is a good first step, Kansas Association of Broadcasters Executive Director Kent Cornish is hoping more can be done next session.

“This summer we hope to get together and come back with a bill next year that also opens the video up to the public, talks about when a case is closed and a few other things that we need to tackle,” Cornish said. “By bringing all the parties together, I think we’ll find something that’s agreeable.”

Under previous law, families of those who died had to hire lawyers to get access to body camera footage, which can be an expensive proposition. The new provisions of this law should make that process simpler.