Boil Advisory In Effect for Rossville

KDHE press release
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville public water supply system located in Shawnee County.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
The advisory took effect on April 24, 2022 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a water line leak.
Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:
kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption
Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at [email protected] or call 785-564-6767.