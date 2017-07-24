WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


84°F
Clear
Feels Like 89°
Winds ENE 9 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear89°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear95°
76°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy97°
74°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy87°
65°

Boil advisory lifted for Emporia after water main break

by on July 24, 2017 at 8:52 AM (4 hours ago)

(AP) – Emporia residents no longer have to boil their water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Sunday that a boil advisory had been lifted.

The advisory had been in place since Thursday, after a major water main break left the city of about 25,000 residents nearly waterless as temperatures soared.

The break created the risk of possible bacteria contamination, although testing showed no evidence of such contamination.

As of Sunday, the boil advisory remained in effect for several smaller water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey and counties.

Those communities include Admire, Allen, Hartford and Olpe.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.