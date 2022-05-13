Boil Water Advisory For Rossville

Press release
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville public water supply system located in Shawnee County.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
The advisory took effect on May 13 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:
kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption
Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at [email protected] or call 785-564-6767.