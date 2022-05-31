Boil Water Advisory Issued for Rossville

From the KDHE
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville public water supply system, located in Shawnee County.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
The advisory took effect on May 31 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by system maintenance. Failure to maintain water pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.