Boil water advisory issued for Valley Center

The Civil Authorities have issued a Local Area Emergency for Sedgwick, KS beginning at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the public water supply located in the city of Valley Center, in Sedgwick County.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. The advisory took effect on January 19 and will remain in effect until conditions which place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be adequately resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice: Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.