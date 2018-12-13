Bollier’s party change will not change the way she votes, but she ‘cannot support obstructionism’

The change in party for Kansas State Senator Barbara Bollier from Republican to Democrat does not mean she’s changed her governing philosophy.

“I will keep the same voting pattern style,” said Bollier. “I know that I cannot support obstructionism. That is what is coming down from leadership on the Senate side, certainly, and even directed at me starting this summer with my endorsement. Finally, this Trump Republican Party, I cannot stay complicit with that any longer.”

The Democrats have yet to assign their committees, but Bollier believes she’ll end up in many of the same places she was before.

“I believe that the Democratic caucus will support having me serve where I fit best and have the most expertise and can serve my constituents well, which is what they do with all of their members,” said Bollier. “I think I will then be allowed to be back at the table on things like KanCare oversight, etc., where I am probably the most knowledgeable left in the Senate at this point.”

Bollier cites the fact that two experienced hands in that area have been voted into statewide office in Governor-elect Laura Kelly and Insurance Commissioner-elect Vicki Schmidt.

“It is hard to be in the public spotlight at all times,” said Bollier. “I know that there will be people that agree with my decision and people that disagree with my decision. The point is, I’m the one that has to live with my decision, ultimately and be able to look myself in the mirror and say, this is the right thing to do.”

Bollier’s change in party makes her the 10th Democrat in that chamber.