Bomb found in mailbox near Topeka

by on August 1, 2017 at 4:19 AM (4 hours ago)

An investigation is underway after a bomb was found Monday afternoon in a mailbox near Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a letter carrier found the device while delivering mail in the Montara neighborhood, located south of Topeka.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of SW 71st and ordered residents in the area to shelter in place.

Bomb technicians with the Topeka Police Department and Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority were called to the scene to investigate.

The device was determined to be a homemade explosive, smaller than a soda can.

The United States Postal Service was notified and is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

