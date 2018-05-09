WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds WNW 17 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear88°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy94°
59°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
62°

Bomb threat at Highland Community College cancels Wednesday finals

by on May 9, 2018 at 11:04 AM (13 mins ago)

Students were evacuated at the Highland Community College campus in Highland Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

That word came in a press release sent out shortly after 10:00 Wednesday morning by Craig Mosher, vice-president for Institutional Advancement at HCC.

Mosher said while there is a question about its credibility, the safety of students and employees is paramount. 

He said students were being evacuated to safe locations until campus buildings can be secured. 

Mosher said finals for the remainder of the day are postponed until further notice.