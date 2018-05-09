Bomb threat at Highland Community College cancels Wednesday finals

Students were evacuated at the Highland Community College campus in Highland Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

That word came in a press release sent out shortly after 10:00 Wednesday morning by Craig Mosher, vice-president for Institutional Advancement at HCC.

Mosher said while there is a question about its credibility, the safety of students and employees is paramount.

He said students were being evacuated to safe locations until campus buildings can be secured.

Mosher said finals for the remainder of the day are postponed until further notice.