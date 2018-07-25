Bond and interest equalization aid is important part of ‘suitable’ education, says KASB advocate

The focus of the school funding lawsuit that the state has been going through the last few years has been more about the operational side of schools, but it’s important to note that the bond and interest side that builds buildings is also part of the state’s funding calculations, because there is a vast inequality in what districts can get from one mill of property tax.

“Your tax base, what you can tax, ranges from about $1000 per pupil in Fort Leavenworth, which is basically a military base with almost no taxable property, to over $500,000 in Burlington, which has a nuclear power plant,” said Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards, Mark Tallman.

Even if you take out those outliers, normal school districts typically range from about $25,000 per pupil to over $350,000 per pupil. To mitigate that difference, the state partially equalizes through bond and interest state aid.

“The top roughly half of the districts in the state do not get any help from the state with regard to bond and interest,” said Tallman. “The wealthier they are, the cheaper it is to the taxpayer to build a building because that cost is spread over a lot more wealth.”

For those districts down toward the $25,000 per pupil end of the formula, they get quite a bit of help from the state.

“The state pays under the formula, about half of their bond issue,” said Tallman. “As wealth rises, that percentage drops all the way down to zero. The way the formula works is for every $1000 you have in assessed valuation, your aid percentage goes down 1 percent.”

The Supreme Court has made clear that they believe this is part of the standard of a suitable education, is there can’t be too great a variation in the tax rates required to provide education to kids. The courts have said the school building is part of the cost of education.