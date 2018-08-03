WIBW News Now!

Bond reduced for Oxford woman charged in death of 7-month-old daughter

by on August 3, 2018 at 3:47 PM (1 hour ago)

A judge has reduced the bond for a 26-year-old Kansas woman charged in the death of her young daughter.

Shelby Johnson, of Oxford, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated child endangerment in the death of 7-month-old Jesslinn Hulett.  During a court appearance Thursday, Johnson’s bond was lowered from $250,000 to $100,000.

KAKE-TV reports that Johnson’s attorney asked for the bond reduction, saying Johnson has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.  Johnson is also 26 weeks pregnant.

A criminal complaint filed last week accuses Johnson of beating and shaking Jesslinn, causing injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.  The girl’s father took her to a hospital in Sumner County on April 1st.  She died at a Wichita hospital four days later.

