Bond set at $1 million for man charged with capital murder for killings of girlfriend and 8-year-old daughter
A Kansas man charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter is in jail on a $1 million bond.
The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says a judge set bond for 25-year-old Daniel Lopez on Monday. Lopez was wanted for the killings until police arrested him Friday without incident.
He’s charged in the deaths of 25-year-old Mickayla Sorell and her daughter Natalya Sorrell. An Associated Press request for comment to Lopez’ public defender wasn’t immediately returned Monday.
