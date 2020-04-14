      Weather Alert

Bond set at $1 million for man charged with capital murder for killings of girlfriend and 8-year-old daughter

Apr 13, 2020 @ 7:37pm

A Kansas man charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter is in jail on a $1 million bond.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says a judge set bond for 25-year-old Daniel Lopez on Monday. Lopez was wanted for the killings until police arrested him Friday without incident.

He’s charged in the deaths of 25-year-old Mickayla Sorell and her daughter Natalya Sorrell.  An Associated Press request for comment to Lopez’ public defender wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

