Bone Appetit

Saturday October 14

6pm-9pm

Click HERE to buy tickets or give a donation

Come celebrate the unique bond between animals and humans at Bone Appetit. This fun event helps support the care of over 6,000 pets admitted to Helping Hands Humane Society each year.

Featuring Todd Oliver! He’s an America’s Got Talent semifinalist, a hilarious comedian, a remarkable ventriloquist, and a friend of animal welfare.

Enjoy the live, silent, and wine auctions. Past live auction items have included both KU and K-State autographed materials, a year’s supply of Science Diet dog food provided by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and various other items. The live auction also offers the chance to have your pet be a star. Auctioned off will be the opportunity to have your dog become the spokesdog for our largest fundraiser, Paws in the Park.

You’ll hear about the progress being made to make Topeka a more humane city. You’ll also be able to meet adoptable pets and hear updates about animals you’ve helped save.

Tickets start at only $50. For an additional $25, you can upgrade to a VIP seat which will put you closer to the stage. For VIP guests, you’ll receive a gift bag and access to the VIP lounge. Tables of 10 can also be purchased and sponsorship opportunities are available.