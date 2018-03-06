Book explores history of ‘experiment’ in Kansas

The President of the Kansas Policy Institute, Dave Trabert, has co-authored a book with Danedri Herbert called “What Was Really the Matter with the Kansas Tax Plan: The Undoing of a Good Idea”. The book is a look back at the long and winding legislative road that resulted in the doing (and the eventual undoing) of the so-called Brownback tax experiment.

“Most of that came from mistakes that were made and were largely avoidable,” said Trabert. “There was also a lot of politics involved. There were some Democrats and Republicans who really didn’t want the plan to get fixed, and by evidence, they didn’t propose solutions to raise taxes or to reduce costs. We just decided that this important story needed to be told, because there’s a lot of legislators around the country who are actively trying to reduce taxes for their citizens. The secret to that is having efficient, effective government.”

Trabert and Herbert say in the book that the concept had a message problem. Part of that was rooted in the fact that what opponents called cuts to their programs were not necessarily that, but often just reduced increases.

“It seems pretty obvious,” said Trabert. “Yet, that’s one of the things that was falsely portrayed across the country. People said that state spending was devastated, but it actually increased. There were some cuts made in some agencies, but overall, spending went up.”

The budget shortfalls the state went through in the intervening years did have some economic foundation, with the downturn in oil and gas and agricultural revenues, but that doesn’t excuse the legislature’s or the Governor’s lack of foresight after the tax cut was signed.

“Every legislator knew, because they were told, that the budget was going to be in serious trouble in two years,” said Trabert. “Yet, no major effort was put in place. There was no plan put in place to balance the budget. The Governor gets a lot of the blame for that, but so do legislators in both parties. Everybody has a fiduciary responsibility to balance the budget.”

Ultimately, the legislature decided to do that with a series of tax increases, the largest of those coming over Governor Brownback’s veto in the 2017 session.