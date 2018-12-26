Bosco still energized as he leaves K-State

Long-time Kansas State University Dean of Students Dr. Pat Bosco says one thing hasn’t changed at the school since he started there as an undergrad 50 years ago.

“The culture,” said Bosco. “The emphasis on students. The putting students first culture that has been a K-State brand, that attracted me here to K-State in the 60s and remains alive and well today in Manhattan, as well as on our Salina campus.”

Bosco said the students have kept him young.

“I feel like sometimes I’m a priest, in terms of all the confessions I hear,” said Bosco. “I’ve given my home phone number out to parents of new freshmen for the past 45 years or so. Whether its recruiting new students or taking care of them while they’re here, or building new buildings or listening to the nuances on social media, it’s ever changing. I’ve had the best job in America.”

One of the important missions of any university is to prepare its students for life both within and beyond academia.

“There’s always going to be tension between the faculty, who are scholars and the corporations that need a university to respond to a very complex and ever-changing workforce. You’re constantly addressing the need for scientific inquiry, which is what a major university is all about, but also responding to today’s marketplace.”

Bosco said if you ask students or their parents what they want out of a university education, they’ll almost all say a job, but it’s also important to add to the overall knowledge base of humanity, and that’s what a great university does.