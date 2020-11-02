Both Major Parties Fail to File Required Report
Both the Kansas Republican and Democratic parties have failed to file mandatory information as to which candidates they are targeting with campaign mailers this election cycle.
The Wichita Eagle reports that both major parties failed to provide that required information when they filed reports with the state.
The Republican Party has spent more than $1 million on campaign mailers in a variety of races since August.
The Democratic Party reported spending more than $730,000 on mailers in the same period.
The head of a nonprofit group that advocates for open government said the public has a right to know what races the parties are spending money on to influence voters, saying that if it’s required to be available, somebody needs to explain why it’s not.
The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission has asked both parties to correct this year’s reports to add details about which candidates they were supporting, but that additional information may not be available before election day.