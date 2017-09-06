Boy found encased in concrete was Kansas gubernatorial candidate’s grandson

Authorities suspect a child whose body was found encased in concrete in a Wichita rental home was the son of a woman named in an order seeking to protect the boy from abuse.

Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said Tuesday that the body found Saturday in the rental home is believed to be 3-year-old Evan Brewer.

Brewer’s mother, Miranda Miller and her boyfriend, Steven Bodine, had been evicted and the property owner was cleaning the house when he found a suspicious concrete structure.

Gilmore says there was an odor emitting from the structure. When police removed it from the house, found the boy’s remains inside.

While DNA testing on the boy has not been completed, gubernatorial candidate and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer confirmed Tuesday on his Facebook page that Evan Brewer is his grandson.

Gilmore says state welfare officials investigated several reports claiming that Evan was being abused. Authorities were unable to serve a protection from abuse order with Miller, who Gilmore says was “eluding ” law enforcement.

Miller’s attorney, Julia Craft, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment, according to the Associated Press.

The AP also reports a petition filed in May by the boy’s father, Carlo Brewer, says four abuse reports were made dating as far back as July 2016 and as recently as April 2017. One allegation references an injury to his nose with filthy and inappropriate clothing.

One witness statement cited in the PFA alleges the boy had been beaten “to the point of death” while in the mother’s care.

Miller was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody. Bodine, was arrested on an unrelated assault charge.

Neither has been charged in the boy’s death.