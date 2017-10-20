WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Clear
Feels Like 61°
Winds South 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm74°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy69°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear72°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy61°
41°

Boyfriend of slain boy’s mother pleads not guilty in alleged Wichita attack

by on October 20, 2017 at 4:58 AM (47 mins ago)

The boyfriend of a Wichita woman whose 3-year-old son was found encased in concrete has pleaded not guilty to charges involving the child’s father.

Forty-year-old Stephen Bodine is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

The Wichita Eagle reports Bodine allegedly threatened Carlo Brewer with a hatchet and slashed his vehicle’s tires on Aug. 11.

Brewer is the father of Evan Brewer, whose body was found in concrete at the same home where the attack against his father allegedly occurred. Evan Brewer
was looking for his son when the alleged attack occurred.

It is not clear how or when the child died. No one has been charged in his death.

His mother, Miranda Miller, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of aggravated interference with parental custody.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.