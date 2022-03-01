      Weather Alert

BP Appeals Decision In Favor of Small Town

Mar 1, 2022 @ 7:39am

Energy giant BP is seeking to appeal a decision that allowed a small Kansas town’s lawsuit over soaring natural gas prices in February 2021 to proceed.

BP filed two documents that indicate it wants to shut down a lawsuit filed by the small Crawford County town of Mulberry, The Wichita Eagle reported.

One document seeks permission to appeal a ruling by Chief District Judge Lori Bolton Fleming before the case goes to trial.

In that ruling, Fleming removed the Mulberry city government from the lawsuit, but allowed individual residents to proceed with the action, which claims BP’s price hikes during a deep freeze in February 2021 were price-gouging.

The second court document outlines BP’s belief that it cannot by sued by the residents because they don’t buy their gas directly from BP.

The lawsuit is seen as a potential test case to determine if other Kansans will have to pay millions of dollars in extra natural gas costs from the 2021 freeze.

