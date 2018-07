At around 3:30, a black man about 5’8 wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and a white scarf over his face robbed the BP at 10th and Wanamaker at gunpoint.

He ran with what money he could get. We don’t know how much. He’s still on the loose. No one was hurt.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.