Braun Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Dec 29, 2020 @ 8:22am

Christian Braun (Kansas) picked up his first Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week while Mike Miles (TCU) was selected as Newcomer of the Week for the second time.

Braun scored 22 points, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range, in Kansas’ 79-65 win against No. 7 West Virginia. The sophomore guard poured in 14 of his 22 points in the second half, including four treys. It was Braun’s second most points this season, and he also posted a career-high seven assists with four rebounds.

Miles tallied the most points by a TCU freshman in 10 seasons when he had 26 in a win over North Dakota State. He was 11-of-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, both career-highs for makes. Miles’ 11 field goals tied for the fourth most by any freshman this season.

Big 12 Player of the Week

Nov. 30 – Derek Culver, West Virginia, F, Jr.

Dec. 7 – Matt Coleman III, Texas, G, Sr.

Dec. 14 – RJ Nembhard, TCU, G, Jr.

Dec. 21 – Kevin Samuel, TCU, C, Jr.

Dec. 28 – Christian Braun, Kansas, G, So.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Nov. 30 – Mike Miles, TCU, G, Fr.

Dec. 7 – Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

Dec. 14 – Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

Dec. 21 – Greg Brown, Texas, F, Fr.

Dec. 28 – Mike Miles, TCU, G, Fr.

